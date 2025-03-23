Pete Davidson is living it up with a new romance. Confirming he’s with a new girl, Pete shared some snaps with current partner Elsie Hewitt.

The two raised eyebrows yesterday as they spent time together on the beach. The two laughed, swam together and gave us a lot to think about as they cozied up. The pictures are very NSFW, very steamy and very hot. Davidson was photographed packing on the PDA with Elise in Palm Beach over the weekend. In pictures, Pete couldn't keep his hands off the model as they kissed and held hands on the beach.

He even carried her while they took a dip in the ocean. In some pictures, Pete and Elsie are seen touching tongues as they went in for more kisses.

Pete Davidson has a long history of dating extremely good-looking girls. He’s dated Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian (the more famous ones) and many other celebrities.

Who is Elsie Hewitt?

She might look like Justin Bieber’s wife’s doppelganger but she’s not related to Hailey Baldwin in any way.

Elsie is a model. She is a former Playboy model and actor. She has previously been linked with the likes of Jason Sudeikis and Benny Blanco in the past.

As for confirmation, Elsie shared a candid peak into her night with a quick Instagram story. Focusing on a vintage television playing Rugrats, the camera pans to the side and out emerges Pete Davidson. He is seen being his goofy funny self.

Pete Davidson broke up with Madelyn in July

Pete was previously dating Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline. They broke up in July. It was confirmed that they started dating in September 2023. The pair kept things very lowkey during their 10 months together.