Impractical Jokers actor Joe Gatto issued a statement in the wake of a woman alleging of sexual assault. The actor said that he will be taking time off “public eye” to “focus his energies” where he needs to.

Advertisment

He said, “I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most. But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone. Working on myself is an ongoing process, and I am now going to take some time away from the public eye to focus my energies where I need to.”

Joe Gatto was a founding member of Impractical Jokers

Joe Gatto was a founding member of truTV’s hit prank show Impractical Jokers, costarring alongside James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano. The show began in 2011 and Joe Gatto appeared in 244 episodes as well as Impractical Jokers: The Movie until his departure from the series in 2021.

Advertisment

At the time, when he quite the show, he said, “Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers. Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Impractical Jokers is currently on its 11th season.

Advertisment

In Gatto’s absence, comedians like Eric André have filled the fourth cast slot.