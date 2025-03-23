Justin Baldoni is taking a strict against his former publicist that he believes added fuel to the legal tussle between him and his co-star Blake Lively. Justin and Blake worked on It Ends With Us, a film on domestic violence in a modern setup.

Justin filed a lawsuit against former publicist Stephanie Jones for leaking texts between them. She represented Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios last summer when press reports first emerged of a rift between the director and Lively.

Justin Baldoni sues former publicist

In a statement to Variety, Justin Baldoni’s attorney said, “It is undeniable that Stephanie Jones initiated this catastrophic sequence of events by violating the most basic of privacy rights, as well as any remaining trust her clients held. No stranger to stirring up crisis scenarios for departing clients, Ms. Jones maliciously turned over communications from the phone she wrongfully took from her own partner to her cohort, [Lively’s personal publicist] Leslie Sloane, immediately after Jones was terminated for cause by Wayfarer due to her own wrongful behaviour.”

As things soured between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, complaint claims that Stephanie plotted a revenge campaign against client Baldoni and partner Abel as they both announced their plans to exit Jonesworks.

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni has sued and is being sued by Blake Lively over the on-set drama between the two parties, leading up to the release of the 2024 domestic violence drama.

In December, Blake Lively filed a letter with the California Civil Rights Department in which she alleged that Baldoni sexually harassed her during the film’s production in 2023 and carried out a 2024 smear campaign.