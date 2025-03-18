Things don’t seem to die down between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni ever since they worked together in It Ends With Us – a film that explores the topic of domestic abuse, love and relationships in the modern world. There are allegations that Justin, who is the star and director of the movie, made things toxic for Blake during its filming. Blake sued Justin for sexual harassment on set. Justin has meanwhile countersued for defamation.

Documentary on Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal drama

With the drama not dying anytime soon, there is now a documentary planned on the incident.

It will be called He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni and will be a 90-minute long.

Makers described He Said, She Said as a “swiftly made documentary” that will premiere on Channel 5 in the UK.

Investigation Discovery has acquired a shorter 60-minute version in the US, which will stream on Max and Discovery+ on March 31.

Taylor Swift is 'not speaking' with Blake Lively over Justin Baldoni's legal drama: Repots

Variety reported that the documentary will reportedly examine the legal complaint brought against Justin by Blake, alleging that he engaged in sexual misconduct on the sets of their 2024 film It Ends With Us. Her complaint also alleged that he hired a PR firm to engage in a smear campaign against her online to keep her quiet.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seek dismissal of Justin Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit

Justin denied these allegations and responded with a $400 million countersuit, accusing Blake of defamation. The trial for the case is set for March 2026.

Last week, Justin's attorney accused Blake's publicist, Leslie Sloane, of using them as a “scapegoat” in the legal showdown.