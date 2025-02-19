Is everything fine between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively? The reports are rife that Taylor is no longer speaking to Blake over the latter's much-publicised case against her It's Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Swift and Lively's friendship is seemingly going through a rough phase. An inside source has also revealed that Swift skipped her Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary appearance because of Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who were on the guest list.

As previously reported by Daily Mail, Taylor had taken a "step back" from her close pal. However, several sources now claim that their bond has deteriorated further, as Swift reportedly refused the SNL 50th-anniversary special invitation solely because of the Gossip Girl alum.

''Taylor is not communicating with Blake,'' an insider said. ''She was invited to SNL50, but with Blake there – and Kim Kardashian – it was the last place on earth she would be seen.''

The ongoing chatter around Lively and her legal case has led Taylor to maintain her distance.

“Taylor is taking stock of which of her friends are good for her and who name drops her for personal gain after Blake-gate,” a second source told Daily Mail. “She has a new album in the works and is shocked by how much drama she was pulled into. She won’t let external factors hurt her career.”

It has been months since Taylor and Blake have made a public appearance together. The last time they were spotted was in October 2023, when Blake and Ryan went on a double date with Taylor and Travis Kelce. However, Blake's absence during the Super Bowl added more fuel to the speculation.

Taylor Swift's Connection to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Case

Taylor's name was dragged into the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni after the latter claimed that Swift was present at one of the It Ends With Us meetings with Blake and Ryan Reynolds.

In January, Baldoni countersued Lively and her husband for $400 million. In his filing, he alleged that Swift was present at one of the meetings and tried to intimidate him.

He also claimed that the Lover singer made him feel like he "needed to comply with Blake's direction for the script." However, a source previously told the British outlet that she never intended to be part of the meeting—she merely arrived at her New York penthouse, only to find it still ongoing.