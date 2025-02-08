Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's much-publicised drama has made its award season debut, as it was mentioned during the star-studded night of Critics Choice Awards.

Advertisment

Chelsea Handler was the host for the 30th edition of Critics Choice Awards and the comedian didn't forget to mention the feud that has been garnering a lot of attraction.

Chelsea Handler roasts Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud

During the ceremony held on Friday (Feb 7), Handler made funny remarks about Blake and Justin's feud that started during the making of the movie It Ends With Us.

Advertisment

Also read: It Ends With Us feud: PR firm files defamation suit against Blake Lively

"I want to acknowledge that we've been through a lot lately, not just here in Los Angeles, but our entire country," Handler said during her monologue, adding, "waking up every day not knowing what news we're going to hear that will disappoint or horrify us."

"So it is important in times like these to have a distraction, and that's why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively," Handler quipped.

Advertisment

Also read: Critics Choice Awards: All We Imagine As Light loses to Emilia Perez in Best Foreign Language category

Referencing the 2024 movie, she added, "Thank you for providing us with that distraction. I'm grateful. I think we're all grateful. And I think we're good. I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you're on, we can all agree to accept that there's probably not going to be a sequel."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle

After months of cold war and silent tussle, Blake Lively sued her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and a smear campaign. Later, Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against co-star Lively and her husband and actor Ryan Reynolds, claiming the couple had “hijacked” his film.

Also read: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle to go on trial from this date

Since the legal battle has begun over allegations of what happened on the set of the movie, a lot of things have been going on. Recently, a PR firm has filed a suit against Lively. Jed Wallace of Street Relations has accused the actress of unjustly dragging him into ongoing legal disputes.