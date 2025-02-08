Another hit for Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light. Malayalam film. A big contender of this award season has missed the award at the Critics Choice Awards.

Advertisment

The movie lost the Best Foreign Language Film category award to another strong contender Emilia Perez. The other films that were nominated in this category were Flow, I'm Still Here, Kneecap, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Series. However, the series lost the trophy to the much-loved Korean drama Squid Game.

All We Imagine As Light nomination and wins

Advertisment

The critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light has been one of the most talked about movies of this award season. Last year, the movie made history by winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Since its big win, the movie has been making waves on the international level.

Also read: 'It's too early to say': Marvel producer Nate Moore on Denzel Washington's role in Black Panther 3

The female-centric movie later made history when it secured two nominations at the Golden Globes. The movie was nominated in the Best Director and Best Non-English Film category. Unfortunately, the movie was not able to clinch victory in either of the categories.

Advertisment

Looking at the nominations, the hopes were high that the movie might clinch Oscar nominations. However, the movie failed to secure a nomination.

The movie has also secured a nomination at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025 in the Best Film Not in the English Language category.

Also read: Critics Choice Awards: Anora, Emilia Perez win big, check full winners list here

Looking at the other big wins, the movie won the Jury Grand Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Best International Feature at the Gotham Awards, and Best International Film Award at the New York Film Festival.

More about the movie

Written and directed by Indian filmmaker Kapadia, the cast of the movie includes Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon.

Set in Mumbai, India, the movie revolves around three females and their struggles. Prabha (Kani Kusruti), is a nurse, who is living a lonely life away from her husband, who left her a few days after their marriage. She shares her apartment with a junior nurse Anu (Divya Prabhu), who is madly in love with her boyfriend and is struggling to find a private spot in the city to spend some private time with him. Prabha’s best friend Parvati (Chhaya Kadam) is a widow who is in a fight with a builder who wants to demolish her chawl (slum house). In this chaotic life, how these three women find their desired ending makes the rest of the story