The winners of the Critics Choice Awards have been announced, and Anora has surprisingly emerged as the big winner. Strong contenders of the award season, including Emilia Pérez, The Substance, and Wicked also took the award in the top category. Demi Moore, who won the Golden Globe for her prolific work in The Substance, won big as Best Actress this year while Adrien Brody was Best Actor. On the TV side, Japanese drama Shogun won the Best Drama Series.

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, brought together several A-listers from the entertainment industry under one roof. This year, Vatican drama Conclave and musical drama Wicked led the nominations, each nabbing 11 prestigious nods, including Best Picture.

Check the list of winners here:

Best Picture



A Complete Unknown

Anora - WINNER

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Jon M. Chu – Wicked - WINNER

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Ramell Ross – Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two



Best Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist - WINNER

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain - WINNER

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Best Supporting Actress

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez - WINNER

Best Young Actor/Actress

Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Elliott Heffernan – Blitz

Maisy Stella – My Old Ass - WINNER

Izaac Wang – Didi

Alisha Weir – Abigail

Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet

Best Acting Ensemble

Anora

Conclave - WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing

Ramell Ross, Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys

Peter Straughan – Conclave - WINNER

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker – Anora

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance - WINNER

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

Best Cinematography

Nosferatu - WINNER

Wicked

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Wicked - WINNER

Conclave

Nosferatu

Gladiator II

Dune: Part Two

Best Editing

Anora

Challengers - WINNER

Conclave

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

September 5

Best Costume Design

Conclave

Nosferatu

Maria

Wicked - WINNER

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Best Hair & Makeup

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Dune: Part Two

The Substance - WINNER

Wicked

Nosferatu

A Different Man

Best Visual Effects

Gladiator II

Wicked

Dune: Part Two - WINNER

Better Man

The Substance

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Best Comedy

A Real Pain - WINNER (Tie)

Deadpool & Wolverine - WINNER (Tie)

Hit Man

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Thelma

Best Foreign Language Film

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez - WINNER

Flow

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot - WINNER

Critics Choice Awards TV Winners

Best Drama Series

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Evil

Industry

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

The Old Man

Shōgun - WINNER

Slow Horses

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun - WINNER

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Antony Starr – The Boys

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Kathy Bates – Matlock - WINNER

Shanola Hampton – Found

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun - WINNER

Michael Emerson – Evil

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun - WINNER

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Nicole Kidman – Lioness

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock

Anna Sawai – Pachinko

Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

English Teacher

Hacks - WINNER

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Somebody Somewhere

St. Denis Medical

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This - WINNER

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Jean Smart – Hacks - WINNER

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Asher Grodman – Ghosts

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Michael Urie – Shrinking - WINNER

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks - WINNER

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher

Patti Lupone – Agatha All Along

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon