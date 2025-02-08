The winners of the Critics Choice Awards have been announced, and Anora has surprisingly emerged as the big winner. Strong contenders of the award season, including Emilia Pérez, The Substance, and Wicked also took the award in the top category. Demi Moore, who won the Golden Globe for her prolific work in The Substance, won big as Best Actress this year while Adrien Brody was Best Actor.  On the TV side, Japanese drama Shogun won the Best Drama Series.

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, brought together several A-listers from the entertainment industry under one roof. This year, Vatican drama Conclave and musical drama Wicked led the nominations, each nabbing 11 prestigious nods, including Best Picture. 

Check the list of winners here: 

Best Picture

A Complete Unknown
Anora - WINNER
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked

Best Director
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Jon M. Chu – Wicked - WINNER
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Ramell Ross – Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Best Actor
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist - WINNER
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Hugh Grant – Heretic 

Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain - WINNER
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II 

Best Supporting Actress
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez - WINNER

Best Young Actor/Actress
Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
Maisy Stella – My Old Ass - WINNER
Izaac Wang – Didi
Alisha Weir – Abigail
Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet 

Best Acting Ensemble
Anora
Conclave - WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked 

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
Ramell Ross, Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
Peter Straughan – Conclave - WINNER
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker – Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance - WINNER
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers 

Best Cinematography

Nosferatu - WINNER
Wicked
The Brutalist 
Conclave 
Dune: Part Two 
Nickel Boys  

Best Production Design

The Brutalist
Wicked - WINNER
Conclave
Nosferatu 
Gladiator II 
Dune: Part Two  

Best Editing

Anora
Challengers - WINNER
Conclave 
The Brutalist 
Dune: Part Two
September 5

Best Costume Design

Conclave 
Nosferatu 
Maria 
Wicked - WINNER
Dune: Part Two 
Gladiator II  

Best Hair & Makeup

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Dune: Part Two
The Substance - WINNER 
Wicked 
Nosferatu 
A Different Man  

Best Visual Effects

Gladiator II 
Wicked 
Dune: Part Two - WINNER
Better Man 
The Substance 
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 

Best Comedy

A Real Pain - WINNER (Tie)
Deadpool & Wolverine - WINNER (Tie)
Hit Man
My Old Ass
Saturday Night
Thelma 

Best Foreign Language Film

All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez - WINNER
Flow
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Animated Feature

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot - WINNER

Critics Choice Awards TV Winners

Best Drama Series

The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Evil
Industry
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
The Old Man
Shōgun - WINNER
Slow Horses

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun - WINNER
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Antony Starr – The Boys

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Kathy Bates – Matlock - WINNER
Shanola Hampton – Found
Keira Knightley – Black Doves
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun - WINNER
Michael Emerson – Evil
Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun - WINNER
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Nicole Kidman – Lioness
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock
Anna Sawai – Pachinko
Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
English Teacher
Hacks - WINNER
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Somebody Somewhere
St. Denis Medical
What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This - WINNER
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Jean Smart – Hacks - WINNER
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Asher Grodman – Ghosts
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Michael Urie – Shrinking - WINNER
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks - WINNER
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher
Patti Lupone – Agatha All Along
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon