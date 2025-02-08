The winners of the Critics Choice Awards have been announced, and Anora has surprisingly emerged as the big winner. Strong contenders of the award season, including Emilia Pérez, The Substance, and Wicked also took the award in the top category. Demi Moore, who won the Golden Globe for her prolific work in The Substance, won big as Best Actress this year while Adrien Brody was Best Actor. On the TV side, Japanese drama Shogun won the Best Drama Series.
The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, brought together several A-listers from the entertainment industry under one roof. This year, Vatican drama Conclave and musical drama Wicked led the nominations, each nabbing 11 prestigious nods, including Best Picture.
Check the list of winners here:
Best Picture
A Complete Unknown
Anora - WINNER
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Jon M. Chu – Wicked - WINNER
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Ramell Ross – Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
Best Actor
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist - WINNER
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance - WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain - WINNER
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
Best Supporting Actress
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez - WINNER
Best Young Actor/Actress
Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
Maisy Stella – My Old Ass - WINNER
Izaac Wang – Didi
Alisha Weir – Abigail
Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet
Best Acting Ensemble
Anora
Conclave - WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
Ramell Ross, Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
Peter Straughan – Conclave - WINNER
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two
Best Original Screenplay
Sean Baker – Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance - WINNER
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers
Best Cinematography
Nosferatu - WINNER
Wicked
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Wicked - WINNER
Conclave
Nosferatu
Gladiator II
Dune: Part Two
Best Editing
Anora
Challengers - WINNER
Conclave
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
September 5
Best Costume Design
Conclave
Nosferatu
Maria
Wicked - WINNER
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Best Hair & Makeup
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Dune: Part Two
The Substance - WINNER
Wicked
Nosferatu
A Different Man
Best Visual Effects
Gladiator II
Wicked
Dune: Part Two - WINNER
Better Man
The Substance
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Best Comedy
A Real Pain - WINNER (Tie)
Deadpool & Wolverine - WINNER (Tie)
Hit Man
My Old Ass
Saturday Night
Thelma
Best Foreign Language Film
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez - WINNER
Flow
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot - WINNER
Critics Choice Awards TV Winners
Best Drama Series
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Evil
Industry
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
The Old Man
Shōgun - WINNER
Slow Horses
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun - WINNER
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Antony Starr – The Boys
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Kathy Bates – Matlock - WINNER
Shanola Hampton – Found
Keira Knightley – Black Doves
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun - WINNER
Michael Emerson – Evil
Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun - WINNER
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Nicole Kidman – Lioness
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock
Anna Sawai – Pachinko
Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
English Teacher
Hacks - WINNER
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Somebody Somewhere
St. Denis Medical
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This - WINNER
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Jean Smart – Hacks - WINNER
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Asher Grodman – Ghosts
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Michael Urie – Shrinking - WINNER
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks - WINNER
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher
Patti Lupone – Agatha All Along
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon