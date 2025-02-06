It Ends With Us feud: The whole legal tussle has taken a turn with a crisis management firm filing defamation suit against Hollywood actress Blake Lively. Jed Wallace of Street relations has filed the suit against Lively. Jed is accused of being involved in the public relations clash between Lively and It Ends With Us director-actor Justin Baldoni.

In his suit, Jed Wallace claims that Blake Lively’s actions are unjustly dragging him into ongoing legal disputes.

He has now filed a suit in Texas federal court seeking at least $7 million and a court order clearing his name of any wrongdoing.

What’s the whole fuss around It Ends With Us

It all began when Blake Lively accused Jed Wallace of helping her It End With Us director and co-actor Justin Baldoni and team of orchestrating a smear campaign against her on social media. According to her, he used digital platforms to create fake content that seemed to attack her while defending Baldoni.

She claimed in her complaint that Street Relations was building negative chatter around her and was planting false stories.

Jed Wallace has, however, denied all these allegations and claimed in new suit that he has been falsely implicated in Blake Lively’s sexual harassment and retaliation complaints. He argues that he had no involvement in the supposed smear campaign and that the lawsuit is a retaliatory response to her public accusations.

Blake Lively’s legal team is unperturbed by the same and dismissed it by saying, “Another day, another state, another nine-figure lawsuit seeking to sue Ms. Lively ‘into oblivion’ for speaking out against sexual harassment and retaliation.”

“This is not just a publicity stunt—it is transparent retaliation in response to allegations contained within a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint that Ms. Lively filed with the California Civil Rights Department. While this lawsuit will be dismissed, we are pleased that Mr. Wallace has finally emerged from the shadows, and that he too will be held accountable in federal court," they added.

