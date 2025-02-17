Hollywood's power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Live made a rare public appearance and walked together on the red carpet of Saturday Night Live's 50th-anniversary event on Sunday night. This was their first appearance together since Lively went to court against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni accusing him of sexual harassment and an online smear campaign during the film's promotions last year.



The couple looked stunning as they smiled for the paps before heading inside for the event, showing no signs of the ongoing legal drama surrounding them since the beginning of this year.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds at SNL 50

The SNL 50th Anniversary Special was a major milestone in celebrating the iconic show’s five decades of hilarious sketches, unforgettable characters, and memorable guest appearances. At the event, Blake and Ryan took a backstage photo with actress Dakota Johnson.



In addition to their appearance on the red carpet, they were also seen at Chris Rock's 60th birthday party, held in New York City the same night. The couple was spotted mingling with several Saturday Night Live alumni, including the legendary Chevy Chase.

This is their first appearance at an public event since early December when Blake and Ryan were seen at a screening of Wicked. Their latest public appearance comes just days after Blake’s co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, asked a judge to stop them from accessing his phone and text records.

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni

Lively and Baldoni co-starred in It Ends With Us, a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel, which Baldoni also directed. Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and attempting to damage her reputation after she spoke out about his alleged misconduct.



Baldoni has denied the allegations, claiming that Lively took text messages between them out of context and misrepresented their interactions. He also alleges that Reynolds pressured his talent agency, WME, to drop him as a client—a claim that WME has denied.

Judge Lewis Liman has not yet set a trial date but has indicated that proceedings could begin in March. Both parties have agreed to merge their respective federal cases into a single trial.

