In a me vs you account, Justin Baldoni and his legal team have released a new set video to show that co-actor Blake Lively’s claims of sexual harassment on set are “false”.

In a new video pertaining to a scene that Blake has mentioned in her lawsuit, which made her "uncomfortable", Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are seen having a good time.

What’s the fuss around the slow-dance sequence that was supposed to be romantic?

It’s a scene which has Blake and Justin’s characters slowly dance and fall in love in the movie It Ends With Us. The duo can be seen romancing each other as Justin’s character leans forward and caresses Blake’s face with his beard in the take. In the scene, Justin says, “Am I getting beard on you today?” To this, Blake’s character laughs and says, “I’m probably getting spray-tan on you.”

“It smells good,” he responds.

As the two smile and look comfortable in the shot, Justin’s team released three takes from the slow-motion sequence, which they said was the entirety of the footage shot for that scene.

Justin Baldoni defends romantic scene

Justin Baldoni’s team states, “Both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism.”

Blake Lively disagrees and calls video leak a “stunt”

Lively’s team sees it differently. Blake’s team argued that the footage fully corroborates her account, showing her leaning away while Baldoni tries to kiss her and caress her. Lively’s team is calling the release of the video a “stunt” and “an unethical attempt to manipulate the public.”

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni, the film’s director and co-star, accusing him of a series of inappropriate and offensive interactions during production. In her lawsuit, she mentioned sequences that were not mentioned to her before filming, including the slow dance sequence when their characters are supposed to be falling in love.

In the suit, she alleged that Baldoni “leaned forward and slowly dragged his lips from her ear and down her neck". Blake Lively’s team said, “Any woman who has been inappropriately touched in the workplace will recognize Ms. Lively’s discomfort. They will recognize her attempts at levity to try to deflect the unwanted touching. No woman should have to take defensive measures to avoid being touched by their employer without their consent.”

Blake’s team argues that after the filming of the sequence, she disagreed with the shot and said at the time, “I think we should be talking. I think it’s more romantic if we’re like dancing and talking.”

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni filed his own suit against Blake Lively last week and stated that she was “unable to take direction,” and kept talking out of character during the slow-dance sequence.