IPL Opening Ceremony was possibly one of the biggest highlights of the weekend as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took over hosting duties. The Indian Premiere League kicked off in Kolkata. While there was a lot that happened as Shah Rukh took to hosting duties, one thing that particularly stood out was his reaction during the national anthem.

Shah Rukh Khan closed his eyes as the national anthem played. He took off his sunglasses for the national anthem and was seen being engrossed in singing the anthem.

Fans impressed with Shah Rukh Khan for THIS sweet gesture

Netizens called him a “great” person and praised him for being a “respectful” person. As the video went viral, fans took to social media to share snippets of the video and pictures zooming into the actor. One fan wrote, “Pic Treasure: During the National Anthem Shah Rukh Khan removed his glasses & started reciting with closing eyes in the respect.” Another user wrote, “If you think we love @iamsrk just because he is an actor you are wrong! He is such a great and respectful person.”

Pic Treasure: During the National Anthem 🇮🇳 Shah Rukh Khan removed his glasses & started reciting with closing eyes in the respect 🫶#KKRvsRCB #IPL2025 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/nMukrlL52R — ℣ (@Vamp_Combatant) March 22, 2025

Another person wrote on X, “That's such a touching gesture from Shah Rukh Khan! His respect and patriotism truly shine through.”

At the IPL Opening Ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan also shared an adorable moment with Virat Kohli. The highlight of the night was the duo grooving to the song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” together. During his opening monologue, the actor delivered a dialogue from his superhit film Pathaan, “Party Pathaan ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathaan khud aayega aur patake bhi layega (If you host a party at a Pathaan's house, the Pathaan himself will take care of the guests and will also bring firecrackers).”

