KGF star Yash is gearing up for yet another action thriller. The film titled Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and is currently in production. The film is currently being shot in two languages, Kannada and English since Yash enjoys fandom outside of India and this makes its appeal to a larger audience.

Toxic has a new release date. It was earlier slated for April 10, 2025 but owing to change in schedules for the actors and crew, the film has been pushed to 2026. The new release date is March 19, 2026.

Makers made the announcement with a new poster from the film. The caption reads, "19-03-2026" with folded hand emojis.

This was the earlier poster:

About Toxic the film

In the film, Yash will be seen taking up the leading role. The plot of Toxic revolves around a drug cartel in Goa, exploring themes of power and morality. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani stars as Yash’s love interest, while Nayanthara plays his sister. Huma Qureshi takes on the role of the film’s antagonist, and Akshay Oberoi joins the cast, marking his debut in Kannada cinema.

The action sequences are choreographed by JJ Perry, known for his work on John Wick and Fast & Furious, while the visual effects are being handled by DNEG, the BAFTA-winning team behind Dune: Part Two.

On another note, the film's lead heroine, Kiara is expecting her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra.