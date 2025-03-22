The Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan has made history by crossing ₹30 crore ($3.6 million) in pre-release sales, a first for Malayalam cinema. It has shattered the previous records held by Mohanlal’s past films, surpassing Marakkar ₹20.4 crore($2.45 million), Odiyan ₹18.1 crore( $2.18 million), and Lucifer ₹14.8 crore($1.78 million).

Advertisment

Also Read: New teaser for James Gunn's Superman drops

Record-breaking ticket sales

The film has been breaking records for pre-release ticket sales since yesterday. It now holds the highest number of online ticket sales within 24 hours, with 645,000 tickets sold, and has set a new benchmark for the fastest-selling ticket, with 96,140 tickets sold in just one hour on BookMyShow.

Advertisment

The highly anticipated Malayalam film has outperformed several Pan-Indian blockbusters in advance ticket sales, including Kalki 2898 AD (330,000), Jawan (253,000), Pushpa 2: The Rule (219,000), and Leo (126,000).

Also Read: L2: Empuraan breaks another Indian pre-release record

A sequel to 2019’s Lucifer, L2: Empuraan marks Mohanlal’s third collaboration with director Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is the second instalment in a planned trilogy and the most expensive Malayalam film ever made.

Advertisment

A high-stakes thriller

Set 2.5 years after the events of Lucifer, the film follows Khureshi Ab'raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally, as he runs an international crime syndicate. However, a betrayal forces him to return home, setting the stage for intense action and drama.

Also Read: Netflix's live-action One Piece series loses its Showrunner

A star-studded cast

The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, and Sachin Khedekar. It also introduces international actors Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Alexx O'Nell, and Mikhail Novikov in key roles.

Set to release in all major Indian languages, L2: Empuraan will premiere worldwide on 27 March 2025.

Also Read: Kim Soo-hyun faces possible $900K penalty in Taiwan after cancelling fan meet