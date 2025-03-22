Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved anime series One Piece was one of the streaming giant’s biggest hits of 2023. It redeemed Netflix in the eyes of anime fans after previous failed adaptations like Death Note and Cowboy Bebop, which were both commercial and critical disappointments.

Season two delayed

Despite wrapping production in December 2024, the second season of One Piece has been pushed back to late 2025. In a surprising development, showrunner Matt Owens has now departed the series after completing production, citing the need to prioritise his mental health.

Matt Owens bids farewell

Taking to Instagram, Owens expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work on the show. He thanked the cast and crew for their hard work and also acknowledged the support of fans, which he said meant a great deal to him.

Joe Tracz to lead One Piece

With Owens stepping down, Joe Tracz, who joined as co-showrunner for season two, is now expected to take the lead. The first season of One Piece was a massive success, garnering 541.9 million hours watched by 71.6 million viewers within four months of its release.

A star-studded cast

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s iconic manga series, the show follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of pirates as they search for the legendary treasure known as One Piece.

The main cast includes Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar in the lead roles. Season two will also introduce new cast members, including Joe Manganiello, Katey Sagal, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Clive Russell, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

