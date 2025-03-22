Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun may face a hefty $900,000 fine in Taiwan if he cancels his upcoming fan event due to the backlash over his alleged past relationship with actress Kim Sae-ron. The actor, who has been out of the public eye since the controversy began, is reportedly considering cancelling his scheduled appearance at the 2025 Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival on March 30.

Allegations and backlash

The controversy erupted in March when a woman claiming to be Kim Sae-ron’s aunt alleged in a YouTube video that Kim Soo-hyun had dated the actress when she was underage. According to her, the relationship began when Kim Sae-ron was only 15.

Following Kim Sae-ron’s tragic suicide in February, further allegations surfaced, with her family claiming that Kim Soo-hyun’s talent agency, Gold Medalist, initially covered her 2022 DUI fine of $400,000 without expecting reimbursement but later demanded repayment. The family alleged that financial stress and a failing career contributed to her passing.

Gold Medalist, which initially denied the dating rumours, was forced to acknowledge the relationship after a leaked photo of the couple kissing surfaced online. The agency has since filed criminal charges against the YouTube channel(Hoverlab) and the woman making the allegations.

Kim Soo-hyun's scheduled appearance in Taiwan

According to The Korea Times, Kim Soo-hyun is scheduled to perform a 40-minute show and interact with fans at the Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival, with attendees chosen through a special lottery. His image has been widely used in promotional materials and merchandise for the event.

Amid the growing backlash, the actor has reportedly lost numerous brand deals, social media followers, and had the release of his upcoming Disney+ series Knock-Off put on hold. He is also allegedly in hiding. If he pulls out of the Taiwan event, he could be required to pay a $900,000 fine.

It remains to be seen whether Kim Soo-hyun will proceed with the appearance or face legal and financial repercussions for cancelling.

