The highly anticipated 25th episode of My Happy Marriage Season 2 has been delayed due to production setbacks. Originally scheduled to air on March 24, the episode will now be released on March 31, as confirmed by the anime's official website.

Notice of Episode Delay



We regret to inform that episode 12 of My Happy Marriage Season 2 has been postponed due to production delays.



We apologize for the delay and will announce the streaming schedule as soon as it is confirmed. — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 20, 2025

What is My Happy Marriage about?

The second season of My Happy Marriage premiered on January 6, 2025. Adapted from Akumi Agitogi’s manga, the story is set in an alternate version of 18th-century Japan, where magic exists. It follows Miyo, a young woman of noble birth who suffers under her abusive stepmother because she does not possess any magical ability before being married off to Kiyoka, a soldier in the Imperial Army.

The cast and crew

Takehiro Kubota directs Season 2, with Ami Satō handling the script. The Japanese voice cast includes Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori, Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoka Kudo, Ayane Sakura as Kaya Saimori, Kōtarō Nishiyama as Kōji Tatsuishi, Houko Kuwashima as Yurie, and Hiro Shimono as Yoshito Godō.

MY HAPPY MARRIAGE SEASON 2 🌸 THIS JANUARY pic.twitter.com/3rkihlpW94 — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2024

A live-action adaptation debuted in Japan in March 2023 and topped the box office in its opening weekend. Fans can stream both seasons of My Happy Marriage on Netflix.

