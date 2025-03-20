Amid all the controversy around Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron’s alleged relationship, a new report claims that the late actress was married when she died in February 2025. A report on the YouTube channel Entertainment President by Lee Jin Ho claims that Kim Sae Ron was married at the time of her death and that her family is trying to suppress the details of her marriage to levy charges against actor Kim Soo Hyun. The former couple’s dating scandal has rocked the Korean Entertainment industry with the most accusing Soo Hyun of dating Sae Ron when she was a minor.

Kim Sae Ron’s mysterious “marry” post

Lee Jin Ho claimed that in January 2025, Kim Sae Ron shared a series of photos featuring a mystery man, accompanied by a single-word caption: “Marry.” The face of the man was blurred out and deleted shortly after being shared. At the time, her agency explained that they were simply images from a concept shoot with a close friend.

Leaked voice recordings of Sae Ron

In his latest video, Lee Jin Ho also shared what he claims are voice recordings of Kim Sae Ron talking to a former staff member from her agency.

The actress reportedly talks about the alleged Marry post and states that it was her boyfriend, and not her, who had shared the images after they got into a fight. The staff member then asks if they were married to which Sae Ron reportedly confirms the news and states they had got married in some other country and not in South Korea.

Here's an excerpt from their exchange (via Koreaboo)

Staff: “Did you perhaps already have the ceremony?”

Kim Sae Ron: “Yes, we already did it.”

Staff: “In Korea?”

Kim Sae Ron: “Overseas.”

Sea Ron also mentions that she did not want to get married to her boyfriend but did as she was pregnant. She also reveals she had undergone abortion and was intending to break up with the man. The actress also alleged that her boyfriend forced her to get married.

Kim Sae Ron: “I was about to break up with him. But then, I suddenly got pregnant.”

Staff: “Are you pregnant right now?”

Kim Sae Ron: “No, I got an abortion. But because of that, we ended up getting married.”

Staff: “You got married because you got pregnant, but you said that you aborted it?”

Kim Sae Ron: “He kept subtly threatening me about it. He’s kinda insane.”

YouTuber Lee Jin Ho claimed that the late Kim Sae-ron was married to a Korean-American living in New York in January 2025 and had an ab*rtion.



Voice recordings between Kim Sae Ron and a previous agency staff member about the photos.



Recording: https://t.co/8GgE4Ad6x4 pic.twitter.com/VzCGarlvUX — Rimuru (@MrNobody0827) March 19, 2025

According to Sae Ron’s conversation, the man she married was a non-celebrity who worked at a conglomerate in New York. He was reportedly controlling and had access to her private accounts, including KakaoTalk and Instagram, and managed most of her communications. She had to delete her accounts to protect herself.

She is also said to have claimed that her boyfriend wanted the world to know they were married, which is why he uploaded the wedding pictures. Sae Ron also alleged that her family was aware of the marriage and supportive of her husband’s behaviour. At another point in the conversation, she allegedly also spoke about meeting her ex in Korea and saying her final goodbye before getting married overseas.

In the YouTube video Lee Jin Ho said that while some, including Kim’s family, blamed her ex-boyfriend, Kim Soo Hyun, the real issue was her marriage. He also claimed that Kim Sae Ron was living in the US with her husband before her tragic death and claimed his videos had nothing to do with her tragic decision.

He also pushed back against allegations that Kim Soo Hyun had forced her to use Telegram and delete KakaoTalk, claiming that it was her husband who forced her to do that. Kim Soo Hyun also denied any wrong doings in a latest statement issued on Wednesday and denying claims that he had coerced Sae Ron in any manner.

“The bereaved family raised issues about Kim Soo Hyun, but the truth is, Kim Sae Ron was married and living her newlywed life,” Lee Jin Ho said.

Kim Sae Ron’s family speaks against Lee Jin Ho

Incidentally, Kim Sae Ron’s family filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, accusing him of defamation and harassment. The family alleged that the YouTuber had spread false claims against Soo Hyun and Sae Ron’s relationship.

