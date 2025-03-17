The family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron has submitted a complaint with the police against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho for allegedly spreading false claims about her past relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun. During a press conference held in Seoul on March 17, Bu Ji Seok, the legal representative of Kim Sae Ron’s family also demanded a public apology from Kim Soo Hyun.

Advertisment

Kim Sae-Ron's family takes action

According to a report in Soompi, the press conference was attended by Bu Ji Seok, the legal representative of Kim Sae-Ron’s family, Kwon Young Chan, the director of the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association, and Kim Se Eui, the head of HoverLab Inc.

At the press conference, Kim Se Eui said, “This press conference marks the beginning of the first lawsuit, and we will continue to pursue legal action from this point forward.”

Advertisment

The family also issued a statement that read as, “In our hearts, we wish to file charges under the crime of murder. However, as defamation does not fall under the methods of murder according to legal precedents, we regretfully hope that the fact that the deceased’s death is causally linked to YouTuber Lee Jin Ho’s dissemination of false information will be fully reflected in the sentencing, leading to the strictest possible punishment.”

“On March 24, 2024, the deceased uploaded a photo of her with her ex, Kim Soo Hyun. This was because she had received a certification of contents demanding repayment of debts from Kim Soo Hyun’s agency. Hoping that Kim Soo Hyun might not be involved in this matter, she attempted to contact him, but when there was no response, she briefly uploaded the photo, thinking it might prompt him to reach out. However, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, for reasons unknown, not only denied the past romantic relationship between the deceased and Kim Soo Hyun but also spread false information that portrayed the deceased in a negative light, making her appear as an unusual or problematic person. This caused the deceased to suffer extreme mental anguish, ultimately driving her to make an irreversible decision,” the statement further read.



Kim Soo Hyun- Kim Sae Ron dating controversy: Journalist who had first reported about their relationship died mysteriously soon after



The family also revealed that it is discussing details of Kim Sae Ron’s past relationship with Kim Soo Hyun publicly to “prove the falsehoods spread by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho”.

Advertisment

The legal team also addressed the matters related to Kim Soo Hyun at the press conference, saying Kim Soo Hyun’s “repeated false statements have caused further distress to the bereaved family”. They hope that he will offer a “heartfelt apology”.



The family is also reviewing potential legal actions against Kim Soo Hyun and his representatives.

Kim Sae Ron-Kim Soo Hyun controversy

Kim Sae-ron was 24 when she was found dead at her home on February 16, 2025. The funeral was held on February 19. The police ruled her death suicide.

The actress was in the news in 2022, when she faced DUI charges, for which she issued an apology. However, she received harsh criticism for it and was bullied on social media.

Weeks after her tragic death, her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun came to light. The two were reportedly dating from 2015 to 2021. They began their relationship when she was still a minor.

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency initially denied their dating but later admitted once personal pictures and letters of the couple were leaked online. The agency, however, denied that the couple dated when she was a minor.

Kim Soo Hyun to be edited out of recent episodes of popular show Good Day, makers issue apology



The actor is also receiving flak from fans, as her family has alleged that he was pressuring her to "repay a 700 million won (approximately $481,200)" penalty. His agency has denied these allegations as well.

The lawsuit, however, is a response from Kim Sae-ron’s family to Lee Jin Ho, who has been repeatedly publishing defamatory content about the late actress through his YouTube channel. The family is claiming that his videos contained misleading and inaccurate narratives, which damaged Kim Sae Ron’s career, mental well-being, and personal life.

Kim Soo-hyun’s old interview about romancing a child actress resurfaces amid controversy