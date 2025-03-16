Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating scandal has left everyone in shock. Alleged photos to private texts to secret letters, disturbing revelations have emerged ever since the popular YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute first accused the actor of dating a minor back in 2015.



Now, amid controversy around their past relationship, a new development has triggered more conspiracy theories online. According to K-media outlet K-14, the founder of the Garosero Institute, Kim Yong Ho, was the first reporter to uncover the relationship between the two stars. He was found dead in a hotel room in October 2023.

Journalist died after revealing Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron link

On March 14, sleuths on the internet seemed to have connected Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating scandal with the mysterious death of journalist Kim Yong Hi. Yong Ho's old statement from 2021 was uncovered recently, which referenced statements claiming that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were once involved in a romantic relationship. Yong Ho tragically passed away in October 2023. His body was discovered in a hotel room in Busan. Authorities later ruled his death as suicide.

Before his death, Kim Yong Ho's name had been embroiled in a sexual harassment case in Busan. This had led to a “two-year suspended prison sentence, alongside 120 hours of community service and mandatory sexual assault prevention education.”

About Kim Yong Ho

Journalist Kim Yong Ho made a name for himself covering high-profile celebrity scandals, though his line of work was often shrouded in controversy. Over the years, he reported on some of the biggest cases in South Korea, involving A-list stars like Jun Ji Hyun, Han Ye Seul, Choi Ji Woo, Seo Ye Ji, and Song Hye Kyo.

He was the founder and operator of the popular YouTube channel Garosero Institute. The channel first gained major attention for its explosive coverage of Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s highly publicised divorce. The former couple, who tied the knot after starring together in the 2016 K-drama Descendants of the Sun, shocked fans when they parted ways shortly after. Garosero suggest that Joong Ki was allegedly in a new relationship.