Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun is no longer a brand ambassador of the luxury brand Prada. The luxury brand reportedly issued a statement that his contract had been terminated by 'mutual agreement' just three months after he came on board as the brand's ambassador.



According to a report in SpotvNews, Prada addressed the controversy surrounding the Korean actor in their statement that read, “We would like to inform you that after considering the severity of the issue, our collaboration with Kim Soo Hyun has been mutually concluded. The contract has been terminated. The decision came from headquarters. — Prada.”



The news comes after K-drama fans spammed Prada's social media pages asking why kim Soo Hyun was still associated with the barnd amid controversy around dating late actress Kim Sae-ron.



Before Prada released a statement, one angry fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Your ambassador is a pedophile and complicit in a young woman ending her life, @Prada. The way you’re hiding comments makes me think you actually support him. That can’t be true, right? Your luxurious yet inclusive brand would never do that, right? It would be a shame if #BoycottPrada trended.”



Another X user wrote, “Big brand like prada destroying its reputation over a pedophile incel? Shame on you #BoycottsKimSoohyon.” Soo Hyun was appointed as Prada's brand ambassador last year, and his contract was terminated in just three months.



Numerous people spammed Prada’s Instagram too with comments like, “She was just 15yrs old” and “Dating a minor literally?” Some even called him ‘Korean Diddy’ in the comments section.

Kim Soo Hyun faces backlash amid dating controversy

Prada is not the first brand to seemingly drop Hoo Syun because a person on X posted a picture of an ad featuring the actor being taken down, writing, “Brand tears down Kim Soo Hyun's Ad at Night, Ad in Front of HomePlus Office.”

Fans have been calling for a boycott of the actor amid controversy around dating late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. Kim Sae-ron died by suicide in February this year. Garosero Research Institute broke the news that Soo Hyun dated her for six years when she was just a minor. The actress's aunt also provided photos and a letter to the channel, which proved that the two were dating even as Gold Medalist- the actor's agency- rubbished the news as 'malicious rumours.'

Later, owing to the backlash after leaked images came into light, the agency released a fresh statement on Friday admitting that the actors dated but denied she was a minor then. There are also allegations of Soo Hyun pressuring her to repay the 700 million won she borrowed from him during her DUI in 2022.

