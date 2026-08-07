/Pentagon releases new batch of 41 UFO files, including videos and images

United States on Friday released a new batch of files and videos related to UFOs, also known as unidentified anomalous phenomena or UAP. The 41 new files that include documents, video and images was posted on Pentagon's UFO website.

Pentagon, FBI, CIA, State Department and Executive Office of the President, have contributed to these files. One of them, oldest, is from 1950 and the most recent one is of the current year. They include unexplained sightings from Montana, Utah and Colorado, as well as Brazil, Sweden, Afghanistan, the Pacific Ocean and the Middle East.

This is the fifth disclosure after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January this year directing the military and other agencies to produce more documents related to UFOs or unidentified anomalous phenomena or UAP, a term now used by the Trump government to describe objects or events observed in the sky that cannot be immediately identified.

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UAPs unlike UFOs can be found on land and underwater, as well as soaring in the air.

What do the files contain?

Several grainy videos released in the new batch of files show flying objects captured by military sensors and cameras.

The newly released files, photos and videos are available through the Pentagon's public UFO archive, where the public is free to search and review it.

According to CBS one of the video shows footage captured by a "U.S. Government Special Agent" in the western US this year. It "features two, slow-moving 'black-hot' areas of contrast, visible in infrared imaging," according to Pentagon.

While another video captured by a military aircraft over a populated area in the Middle East in 2025 shows what appears to be an object zooming across the screen. The incident still remains a mystery.