The US Senate on Friday (August 7) approved a sweeping sanctions package aimed at cutting Russia's energy revenues and increasing economic pressure on Moscow over its ongoing war in Ukraine. The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives. However, lawmakers are not expected to vote on the measure until at least early September because Congress is in its summer recess. The sanctions package targets Russian government officials, oligarchs, financial institutions and the so-called shadow fleet used to bypass restrictions on Russian oil exports.

The bill also grants President Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 500% on Russian imports, including oil and natural gas. In addition, the legislation would allow Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods imported from countries that continue purchasing significant amounts of Russian oil and gas, including China and India. Supporters argue that reducing Russia's energy income is essential to limiting President Vladimir Putin's ability to finance the war in Ukraine, which has now entered its fifth year.

If enacted into law, the sanctions would also directly target Putin along with several senior Russian officials. The legislation has been named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who died on July 11 after spending more than a year building bipartisan support for the measure. Before his death, Graham announced that he had reached an agreement with the White House on a revised version of the bill. The updated proposal expanded existing sanctions authority designed to limit funding for Iran's energy and weapons sectors.

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For Graham's sister, Darline Graham, who succeeded him in Congress, the bill carries both symbolic and strategic importance.

“but will also promote peace by cutting off the funding fueling Russia's war machine.” Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the legislation would significantly increase pressure on Moscow.

"hits Russia's energy and financial sectors very hard."

"Vladimir Putin only understands strength, and he only responds to pressure," Shaheen added. “This legislation represents our best opportunity to finally bring Russia's war machine to its knees and to force Putin to the negotiating table.” Russia's embassy in the United States criticized the legislation, arguing that it "does the current US administration a disservice."

Meanwhile, Russia is also facing increased economic pressure from Europe. Last month, the European Union approved its 21st package of sanctions against Moscow since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The latest EU measures focus on freezing the oil price cap to prevent Russia from benefiting from rising global oil prices linked to the conflict involving Iran. According to diplomats, Greece secured an exemption allowing its shipping companies to continue transporting Russian liquefied natural gas from the Arctic, clearing the way for the sanctions package to move forward.