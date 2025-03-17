MBC’s popular variety programme Good Day has announced it would omit all scenes featuring actor Kim Soo Hyun amid ongoing controversy over his relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron. The production team issued a statement on March 17, explaining its decision and giving details of the steps that it will take to ensure a smooth transition in upcoming episodes of the show. The team also issued an apology after facing severe backlash from fans for featuring the actor whose relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron has rocked the Korean entertainment industry.

“We sincerely apologise for causing concern to those who have been watching Good Day," said the makers in a release. "The production team is fully aware of the gravity of the controversy surrounding one of the cast members and is continuing production while prioritizing the reactions of our viewers.”

Challenges of editing out Kim Soo-Hyun from Good Day

The controversy around the actor has put the production team in a challenging spot. Good Day is a pre-recorded programme and episodes are typically recorded one or two weeks in advance. The lead time is reportedly needed due to the extensive translation process required for international broadcasting and streaming platforms.

Despite the challenges at hand, the show’s producers took the urgent call to edit out Kim Soo Hyun’s footage from the recently aired episode 5 as soon as the controversy emerged.

Since the episode had already been submitted for translation and distribution, the last-minute edits resulted in a shortened broadcast, with approximately 10 minutes of missing content.

The controversy also had a major impact on a March 13 recording session, that had already been delayed while awaiting an official statement from Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST.

The agency informed them that an official statement would not be released until the following week, leaving little room to adjust the schedule further.

The Good Day team ultimately proceeded with the recording but took deliberate steps to minimise Kim Soo Hyun’s interaction with other cast members.

Anticipating the need for post-production edits, the team carefully structured the shoot in such a way that the actor could be edited out later.



“The production team has decided to edit out Kim Soo Hyun’s appearances as much as possible. Additionally, the individual recording session involving the cast member on March 13 will not be aired,” the statement further read.

The production team acknowledged the unexpected changes and expressed sincere apologies to loyal viewers who may have noticed inconsistencies or missing content in the recent episode.

Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

Weeks after Kim Sae Ron died by suicide, her aunt claimed that the actress was in a relationship with Kim Soo Hyun- one of the biggest stars of Korean television and films. The couple were reportedly in a relationship from 2015-2021 and Sae Ron was reportedly 15 years old making her a minor while he was 27. Leaked screenshots of Sae Ron’s unpublished statement indicate that the two were in a relationship for many years.



Amid the leaked chat and Kim Sae Ron's statement, actor Kim Soo Hyun is receiving a lot of backlash. The actor is known to have delivered some of the biggest hits in K-drama. From Netflix’s chart-topping Queen of Tears to It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and My Love From Another Star, Kim Soo Hyun was once the actor fans worshipped and placed on a pedestal. The controversy has cost him lucrative deals with Prada terminating his contract with him and several shows like Good Day deciding to do away with him.