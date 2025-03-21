While DC fans eagerly await the full trailer for Superman at this year’s Las Vegas Comic-Con in April, DC Japan has released a new teaser. Though much of the footage is familiar, it does offer a better look at the battle between Superman and Mister Terrific.
Who is Mister Terrific?
Mister Terrific, played by Edi Gathegi, is known in the comics as a genius inventor and skilled martial artist who uses advanced technology to fight crime. His conflict with Superman remains a mystery, but fans speculate that Lex Luthor may be manipulating him and the other superheroes into turning against the Man of Steel.
Expanding the DCU
The film will introduce several other DC heroes, including Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Metamorpho. Their appearances help lay the foundation for future DCU projects. Notably, Guy Gardner is already confirmed to appear in the upcoming Lanterns series.
The cast
David Corenswet stars as Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Gunn has clarified that the film will not be an origin story but will focus on Superman’s first year in Metropolis.
The movie is rumoured to include several surprise cameos, with the only confirmed one so far being Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, Superman’s cousin.
Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024
Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54
Superman is set to premiere in theatres worldwide on 11 July 2025.
