(Spoilers ahead)

Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday has sparked widespread speculation. According to insider leaks, his version of Doom will share similarities with Thanos, believing himself to be a saviour willing to sacrifice others to protect his universe from a greater threat.

Not a Tony Stark variant

Scooper MTTSH reports that Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom is not a Tony Stark variant but merely happens to look like him. Doom realises the emotional bond the Avengers have with Tony and manipulates them for his own advantage.

Doom’s multiversal Avengers

Doom will reportedly assemble his own team of Avengers from across the multiverse. While they will initially present themselves as allies, they will ultimately betray the heroes.

A star-studded MCU crossover

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will be a major event in Phase 6 of the MCU. The Fantastic Four and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will play significant roles, alongside an ensemble cast that includes The Hulk, Shang-Chi, Captain Marvel, Deadpool, She-Hulk, and Doctor Strange. Additionally, some X-Men members are rumoured to make an appearance.

The movie is set in the upcoming Phase 6 of the MCU, which will kick off this July with the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Avengers: Doomsday is set for release on 1 May 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on 7 May 2027.

