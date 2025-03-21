After a much wait, Mufasa: The Lion King is finally coming on OTT. So those, who have missed the chance to watch the movie in the theatre, can enjoy it from the comforts of their home.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, the movie was released in the theatres on Dec 20, 2024.

Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release

The Disney film is a prequel and a sequel to The Lion King (2019), the remake of the 1994 animated film of the same name.

After three months of the theatrical release, the movie will premiere on Disney+ on March 26.

Sharing the exciting news, they wrote, ''It’s time to experience the legend of Mufasa. #Mufasa: The Lion King, coming to @disneyplus on March 26!''

More about Mufasa: The Lion King

Directed by Jenkins, the movie will focus on the early life of Lion King Mufasa and his best buddy Taka aka Scar.

The official logline reads: "Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka — the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny — their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe."

Mufasa: The Lion King cast

The voice cast of the movie includes Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and John Kani.

The new cast members include Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, and Blue Ivy Carter in her feature film debut.

Who dubbed the Hindi version?

Shah Rukh Khan gave voice to Mufasa, the King of Pride Lands. Khan's elder son Aryan Khan, voices the character of Simba. His youngest son AbRam voices the character of Young Mufasa.

Mufasa: The Lion King box office

Earning mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the movie has grossed $717 million.