(Spoiler ahead)

Advertisment



There has been a steady flow of behind-the-scenes images from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, offering glimpses of Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF) in uniform, a hotline for reporting vigilantes, and a sneak peek at Daredevil's (Charlie Cox) new suit.

Also Read: Trigun Stargaze anime series set for 2026 release

Wilson Fisk's AVTF in Action

Advertisment

The latest images show the AVTF arresting a citizen played by actress Annie Parisse, who recently joined the second season in an undisclosed role. While plot details remain under wraps, speculation suggests that Daredevil will be working to gather allies against Fisk's AVTF, which was formed under the guise of protecting citizens from vigilantes but operates as Fisk’s private army.

😈 Annie Parisse has joined the cast of 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN' Season 2.



More photos: https://t.co/Enm4ekuO6V pic.twitter.com/9Vpf4cwZpB — MCU News and Rumors (@mcunewsrumors) March 19, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read: Officer on Duty: Netizens praise Kunchacko Boban's investigation thriller after Netflix debut

Daredevil's search for allies

In the recently released fourth episode of Season 1, Daredevil attempted to recruit The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) to his cause, though the Punisher refused. However, given that the AVTF is using his iconic skull emblem on their uniforms, something he is known to despise, it seems inevitable that the two will join forces.

Also Read: Interview| Marvel's Wastelanders actor Yashaswini on playing badass villain on show

Potential cameos from other Marvel heroes

This development opens the door for more heroes to appear in the show, particularly members of Daredevil’s former superhero team, The Defenders. Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is strongly rumoured to have a cameo in the first season, with a larger role in Season 2.

This could also pave the way for Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) to return and help Daredevil take down Fisk.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how the story unfolds. New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again stream weekly on Disney+.

Also Read: Kim Soo Hyun releases new statement amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy