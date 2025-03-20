Korean star Kim Soo Hyun has released a new statement denying any kind of wrongdoing amid the controversy around him dating late actress Kim Sae Ron. The actor has been embroiled in controversy ever since leaked chats and photographs emerged that indicated that he was in a relationship with the late actress when she was still a minor. The actor’s talent agency had initially denied their relationship.
Kim Soo Hyun’s new statement
On Wednesday, the actor's team has issued a comprehensive letter that addresses accusations made by Sae Ron's relatives. In his response, Soo Hyun shared that no one from his agency, including himself, threatened or put any kind of pressure on the late artiste.
The letter mentioned, "During the press conference, the family claimed that our company’s second certification of contents sent on March 25, 2024 stated, “The notice includes that if you post a photo similar to the one posted on March 24 on social media, contact any of the actors from the agency, or if ‘Queen of Tears’ suffers any damages, you will be liable for full compensation.” In response, we are attaching the original text of the certification of contents to this statement."
Controversy around their relationship
The controversy stems from an old post of Sae Ron where she had shared a photo of herself with Soo Hyun. She later deleted the image but had promised her fans she would share a statement but eventually did not. It was alleged that Soo Hyun had intimated Sae Ron to delete the image which was intimate in nature- and hinted at their relationship.
Initially, Soo Hyun’s team had denied the pair’s relationship. But later changed their stand when Sae Ron’s aunt leaked images of the former couple and a chat of the actress with her cousin which indicated that Soo Hyun was 27 when he started dating the 15 year old Sae Ron. The actor’s team denied him dating a minor and stated she was of age when they began their relationship.
The letter also brought up the allegation regarding a hefty debt that Sae Ron owed to Soo Hyun's agency. The agency, Gold Medallist, claimed that the issue had been resolved last year, much before Sae-Ron’s death.
The letter concluded, "We believe it is unnecessary for our company to respond to baseless allegations based on a photo posted on a fan account, where the face is not even visible, that was brought to light. However, the family has made new claims that Kim Soo Hyun frequently visited the apartment where Kim Sae Ron lived with her family and secretly met when her family was not home based on this photo that does not even show a face. Kim Soo Hyun has never been to the location that HoverLab directly pointed out as “this elevator.” It was HoverLab that went there, not Kim Soo Hyun."
The actress died by suicide in February earlier this year.
Family demands apology from Kim Soo Hyun
Earlier this week, the legal representative of Sae Ron’s family addressed the media at a press conference and demanded a public apology from the actor. The family also submitted a complaint to the police against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho for allegedly spreading false claims about her past relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun.