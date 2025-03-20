Studio Orange has announced that the follow-up to Trigun Stampede, titled Trigun Stargaze, will be released in 2026. The series is a reboot of the 1998 anime Trigun and is based on the manga created by Yasuhiro Nightow in 1995.

The Legacy of Trigun

The 1998 Trigun anime is widely regarded as a cult classic and a "gateway anime", a term used for anime series and films that introduce newcomers to the medium. The original series ran for 26 episodes and was followed by the film Trigun: Badlands Rumble.

What is Trigun about?

The series takes place on the desert-like planet No Man's Land and follows Vash the Stampede, a famous gunslinger with noble intentions to be a hero that often backfires, leading to an ever-growing bounty on his head.

He is relentlessly pursued by bounty hunters, many of whom are unhinged and indifferent to collateral damage or innocent lives. While Vash manages to stop them, he is frequently blamed for the destruction they cause.

The Trigun Stampede reboot

Trigun Stampede, released in 2023, was a reboot of the original series and received widespread acclaim. Its success led to Studio Orange announcing the final phase of the story, Trigun Stargaze, which will be set 2.5 years after the events of Stampede.

The series will be directed by Masako Sato, with an original story written by Takehiko Oxi. Trigun Stargaze is scheduled to premiere on Crunchyroll in January 2026.

