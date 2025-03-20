The Malayalam investigation thriller Officer on Duty premiered on Netflix today. Starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead, the film was one of the first box office hits of the year for the Malayalam film industry. It was both a critical and commercial success, grossing over ₹50 crore ($3.4 million) worldwide.

What is Officer on Duty about?

The film follows Harishankar, played by Kunchacko Boban, a recently demoted police officer whose routine investigation into a chain-snatching case unexpectedly leads him to uncover a series of brutal murders.

Alongside Boban, the film features Priyamani, Jagadish, Vishak Nair, Meenakshi Anoop, Unni Lalu, Srikant Murali, and Raghunath Paleri. The film marks the directorial debut of Jithu Ashraf.

Strong Netflix debut

Made on a reported budget of ₹16 crore ($1.83 million), the film initially struggled to gain traction outside of Kerala during its theatrical run. However, following its Netflix debut in multiple languages, it has started to gain popularity among online audiences.

The movie is written by National Award winner Shahi Kabir. The cinematography was handled by Roby Varghese Raj, with editing by Chaman Chakko and music composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Officer on Duty is currently streaming on Netflix.

