The highly anticipated Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon movie has officially secured an Indian release date of April 11, 2025. The film is a compilation of key events from the anime’s first season, which originally aired in April 2024.

In Japan, the movie will premiere in 32 theatres for a limited three-week run, starting March 28, 2025, before making its way to international markets, including India. Indian audiences will get to experience the film in Japanese audio with English subtitles.

It’s official! 💥 Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon is coming to theatres on April 13, 14 and 16!



Dive back into the excitement of season 1 and see a brand new adventure in the special episode “Hoshina’s Day Off”!



About the Kaiju No. 8 franchise

The film and anime are based on the manga series written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto, which has sold over 18 million copies worldwide. The manga won the Next Manga Award in the web manga category in 2021.

The anime adaptation uses a blend of hand-drawn and 3D animation and was directed by Shigeyuki Miya and Tomomi Kamiya, with scripts penned by Ichirō Ōkouchi.

What is Kaiju No. 8 about?

Set in a world plagued by giant monster attacks, the story follows Kafka Hibino, a worker in a Kaiju clean-up crew tasked with disposing of the creatures after they are eliminated by the Japanese Anti-Kaiju Defense Force (JAKDF), an elite unit equipped with special power suits.

Hibino, who has long dreamed of joining the JAKDF, repeatedly fails the entrance exams and resigns himself to life as a cleanup worker. However, his fate takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally ingests a piece of a Kaiju, granting him extraordinary powers.

A second season of the anime is currently in development. In the meantime, fans can watch Season 1 on Crunchyroll.

