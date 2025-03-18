This is the year that K pop group BTS will reunite for their fans. After a long break owing to their mandatory military enlistment, BTS members are finally ready to reunite and bring some fresh music for their fans worldwide. While Jin and J-Hope have already surprised us with solo projects and solo announcements, fans have been waiting eagerly to hear about any news of BTS members reuniting.

BTS to reunite soon

Their agency BigHit teased what’s to come with a cryptic visual of their upcoming project, BTS 7 Moments. The announcement was made on March 17. The teaser spotlights a sleek silver ‘BTS DISK’ into which a chip is inserted, symbolising the entry into the magical world of BTS.

The teaser then shares a glimpse of each of the BTS members – RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The trailer suggests that the project might be more than just a collection of music and will most likely be a rich compilation of personal stories, with a focus on the individual growth and aspirations of each member during their solo era.

The BTS 7 Moments project is slated for release on April 2. Pre-orders will start on March 19.

As soon as the teaser dropped, netizens expressed their excitement. One wrote, “We almost finally concluding solo era omg time flies, can’t wait for the reunion.” Another wrote, “We are so back ARMYs.”

One user asked, “SO BTS 7 MOMENTS WILL BE A COMPILATION OF UNSEEN CONTENT ABOUT THEIR SOLO ERA?!?”