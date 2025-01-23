BTS member J-Hope is back from his military enlistment and was recently spotted at Paris Fashion Week during the Louis Vuitton show. J-Hope made a splashy appearance on January 21 in Paris and the crooner dropped a song in collaboration with rapper Don Toliver.

Advertisment

The song was revealed during the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 grand finale runway show in Paris.

J-Hope drops new music at fashion show

The show was the first major event led by Pharrell Williams as the men's creative director for the iconic fashion brand.

Advertisment

In addition to J-Hope, there was music by Seventeen, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, all produced by Pharrell himself. Hence, establishing how music and fashion can be a collaborative effort.

Towards the grand finale, Pharrell Williams got together with his long-time collaborator Nigo and greeted J-Hope, who was seated among an array of stars. We spotted Travis Scott and Bradley Cooper among the guests on the front line.

Advertisment

J-Hope came to the show as a global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. He donned a casual but chic outfit featuring a brown bucket hat, button-down shirt, and jeans. He completed the look with a Speedy bag.

J-Hope got done with the compulsory military enlistment last October. This is the first track since the completion of his duty. The track was produced by Pharrell Williams and is his first since his six-track EP Hope On the Street Vol. 1 in March 2024. It featured collaborations with several high-profile artists, including BTS's Jungkook, Benny Blanco, Nile Rodgers, and Le Sserafim's Huh Yunjin.

Ahead of the track’s premiere during the Louis Vuitton show, J-Hope teased new music in a video titled Beginning of a New Dream, which was released on YouTube in December 2024. The video hinted at J-Hope’s future projects.