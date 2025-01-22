Celebrated singer AP Dhillon made his debut at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week as part of Pharell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2025-26 show. The singer made a stylish debut at the coveted fashion week as the first Punjabi music artist to attend the show. He joined the likes of BTS member J-Hope, Travis Scott and other musicians who explored their fashionable side.

Advertisment

The fashion event was held at the Louvre Courtyard and was a star-studded affair, with Louis Vuitton unveiling its latest menswear collection under creative director Pharrell Williams. This show marked his return following his 2020 capsule collection with the late Virgil Abloh.

Advertisment

AP Dhillon attended Paris Fashion Week alongside Travis Scott, BTS' J-Hope

Those in attendance included Jackson Wang, Bam Bam, Victor Wembanyama, Leon Marchand, BTS's J-Hope, AP Dhillon, Travis Scott, Future Pluto Hendricks, Don Toliver, Pusha T, Big Smoke, Boozy, Sabrina Elba, Idris Elba, Bradley Cooper, ASAP Nast, Aron Pierre, Adrien Brody, J Balvin, Dylan Wang, Slick Rick the Ruler, and Tyshawn Jones.

AP Dhillon looked stylish in custom LV apparel. He wore a workwear blouson, crafted from silk-wool double-face fabric layered over Japanese denim skate jeans in a versatile light blue wash, paired with the signature LV Checker range of military-inspired boots. The look highlighted the marriage of streetwear utility with traditional luxury that has become Williams' hallmark.

Advertisment

Excited to be a part of such an iconic show, AP Dhillon said, "Being present at this intersection of culture and luxury, especially in a space as iconic as the Louvre, represents a pivotal moment not just for me, but for the entire creative community. Pharrell's vision for Louis Vuitton embraces authentic multiculturalism, and I'm honoured to be part of this narrative that's reshaping the fashion landscape."