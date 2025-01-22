Rapper Chris Brown has sued Warner Bros over their upcoming docuseries titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence. Chris has sued the studio and the makers for $500 million and claimed that the project is “full of lies”.

In a report by TMZ, the singer accused Warner Bros. Discovery, Ample and other people involved with the making of the docuseries of promoting and publishing defamatory claims against him. Chris Brown claims that before they were ready to go live with the docuseries, he provided "proof" that their narrative was false.

Chris Brown call claims in docuseries "false"

Chris Brown claims that this documentary projects him in a bad light even though he claims he’s never been found guilty “of any sex-related crime”. He slammed the docuseries for labelling him "a serial rapist and a sexual abuser."

He claims they based the docuseries largely on a lawsuit Jane Doe brought against him but that doesn’t hold any value since the woman herself later withdrew the suit “because it was full of lies.”

The singer added that the producers of the show chose to disregard this and went ahead with the docuseries to defame him. He said he has worked on his reputation after the infamous “past mistakes”, referring to the widely covered assault on ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

The singer claims he’s taken accountability for his "past mistakes" – including the physical assault on ex-girlfriend Rihanna and has grown from them.

Chris Brown wants $500 million in damages

Chris Brown now wants the docuseries to be taken down and wants monetary compensation for the toll it has taken on his reputation, career and business opportunities. He’s seeking $500 million in damages which he partly plans to donate to victims of sexual abuse, if awarded.