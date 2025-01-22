Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan returned home last night (Tuesday) after five days of hospitalisation following a brutal attack by an intruder at his Mumbai home. The actor was under intensive care as he was stabbed six times with a knife with one wound being close to his spine.

Saif looked rested in a video as he exited the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai and headed home. He has been advised bed rest by the doctors.

Kareena and family welcome Saif Ali Khan post-hospital discharge

Kareena Kapoor and family welcomed the actor after the horrific episode. Saif’s house was lit up with lights like we usually see around the Diwali festival. Saif left the hospital in a classic white shirt and blue jeans. He wore dark sunglasses to avoid the camera glare since paparazzi waited patiently to catch a glimpse of him outside the hospital premises.

He left the hospital with ample police security around him. The actor and his family have been given 24/7 police security for the time being.

Ronit Roy's security firm takes charge of Saif Ali Khan and family's security

On his return, Kareena’s sister Karisma wrote on Instagram, “Positive vibes only.” Saif’s sister Saba gave a shoutout to Saif’s kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan’s nannies. “The unsung heroes…who literally pulled their weight when it mattered most! Bless you both n ALL those who contributed in keeping my brother n his family safe! You are the BEST!”

In a statement soon after the attack, Kareena urged the media to respect their privacy. “I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculations and coverage. While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety," she wrote.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police to recreate crime scene with attacker

Saif's attacker arrested, in police custody

A man named Mohammed Shariful Islam has been caught in connection with the attack. The man, 30, entered Saif and Kareena’s house in an attempt to loot them. When Saif defended the family, the man is said to have stabbed him with a knife.

Police suspect that he is a Bangladeshi national. He has no personal vendetta against the actor and reportedly was told that the building housed many rich people. He asked for a ransom of Rs 1 crore and entered Saif and Kareena's kids' room. When Saif was alerted, he and Kareena reportedly ran to their kids and the attacker stabbed Saif six times.