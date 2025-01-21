Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital, where he had to undergo two surgeries, after being stabbed with a knife multiple times.

The Bollywood actor was attacked by an intruder who entered his Bandra house in Mumbai, with the aim of robbing.

Saif attacker arrested, police to recreate crime scene

The man now identified as 30-year-old Mohammed Shariful Islam, is suspected to be a Bangladeshi national who reportedly asked for a ransom of Rs 1 crore and had entered Saif and Kareena's kids' room. When Saif was alerted, he and Kareena reportedly ran to their kids and the attacker stabbed Saif six times.

The injury was said to have been severe with one jab near his spine and another on his neck. Doctors revealed that the knife missed his spinal cord by just 2 mm. The spinal fluid, however, had leaked out and surgery was conducted to fix this. The actor also underwent plastic surgery for injuries on his arm and neck.

Saif was kept under observation and was discharged today, January 21. The actor has been advised complete bed rest for a week and asked not to receive visitors to prevent any infection.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves from her residence as husband Saif Ali Khan is likely to be discharged from Mumbai hospital, where he was admitted following brutal knife attack

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena and kids to not go back to new house

Reports suggest that Saif will move into his old house and not go back to the new house where the horrific incident took place. They will go back to their old house in Fortune Heights as it offers enhanced security features compared to their current residence at Satguru Sharan, which is just 500 meters away. The move is also supported by additional measures from Mumbai Police, who will provide 24/7 surveillance at the new location.

It's being reported that Kareena has decided to prioritise Saif's recovery. She has reportedly directed the family’s domestic staff to facilitate the move efficiently, ensuring that their children are also settled in their old house. The couple believes that relocating to a familiar and secure space like Fortune Heights will provide the right atmosphere for Saif to heal, both physically and emotionally.