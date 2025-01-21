Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed at his Bandra residence on January 19, was discharged from Lilavai Hospital on Tuesday. Saif had to undergo an emergency surgery after an intruder stabbed him six times after a failed burglary attempt. The star was seen briefly smiling and waving at the paparazzi outside his residence before he entered the building of his home.

Saif Ali Khan waves at media

Khan wore a white shirt and blue denim and dark glasses as he walked out of his car and stood briefly behind the closed gates of his building and smiled at the media gathered outside. A bandage on the neck and a black wrist support on his left hand was visible.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning when an intruder attacked Saif at his home, where he resides with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two children Tamiur and Jeh.

Saif sustained six injuries, including two deep cuts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at 3 a.m., where doctors performed an emergency surgery to remove a piece of the knife lodged in his body.

Indian actor Saif Ali Khan returns home after being discharged from Mumbai hospital, where he was treated following a brutal knife attack on January 16

(Video: news agency ANI)#SaifAliKhan #SaifAliKhanAttacked pic.twitter.com/Rn6CmqmV1h — WION (@WIONews) January 21, 2025

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police to recreate crime scene with attacker



The actor’s resilience and positive attitude were evident as he smiled and waved to the cameras on his way inside.

Saif Ali Khan attacker arrested

The man now identified as 30-year-old Mohammed Shariful Islam, is suspected to be a Bangladeshi national who reportedly asked for a ransom of Rs 1 crore and had entered Saif and Kareena's kids' room. When Saif was alerted, he and Kareena reportedly ran to their kids and the attacker stabbed Saif six times.

Saif attacker arrested, police to recreate crime scene

