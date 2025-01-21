Popular actor Ronit Roy's security firm has reportedly been hired by Saif Ali Khan and his family. Ronit's security firm will now be in charge of Saif and his family's security. Ronit was seen coordinating with the cops and overseeing security arrangements at Khan's Bandra residence ahead of the actor's arrival. Saif was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on Tuesday after undergoing treatment for a knife attack on him that took place last week.

Advertisment

Ronit Roy's security firm in charge of Saif Ali Khan's security

Many are aware that Ronit Roy, who has been a very popular face on TV as well as in films, runs a security agency that is in charge of the security of several big stars of Bollywood.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: UPI payment for paratha, water led to attacker's arrest

Advertisment

The actor did not divulge much when the media asked him about the security cover planned for Saif, but Ronit urged the media to step out of the building premises and make way for Saif's car to enter.

Advertisment

Saif Ali Khan returns home

After five days of stay in the hospital, Saif Ali Khan returned home amid heavy security. Khan was seen waving and smiling at the media briefly before entering the building. Khan wore a white shirt and blue denim and dark glasses as he walked out of his car and stood briefly behind the closed gates of his building and smiled at the media gathered outside. A bandage on the neck and a black wrist support on his left hand was visible.

Kareena Kapoor expresses displeasure over media presence

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her displeasure at the paparazzi still clicking on their house even after the unfortunate incident. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor shared a screengrab of a now-deleted video of her previous house, Fortune Heights. Slamming the post, the 44-year-old actress wrote in a now-deleted post, "Stop this now, have a heart, leave us alone for God's sake."However, she pulled the post down later.

Read: 'Stop, leave us alone': Kareena Kapoor calls out paparazzi video, deletes post later

In the early hours of Thursday, an intruder attacked Saif at his home, where he resides with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two children Tamiur and Jeh.



Saif sustained six injuries, including two deep cuts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at 3 a.m., where doctors performed an emergency surgery to remove a piece of the knife lodged in his body.



The accused in this case has been arrested by the Mumbai Police, and they took him back to Khan's house to recreate the crime scene on Tuesday. The man now identified as 30-year-old Mohammed Shariful Islam, is suspected to be a Bangladeshi national who reportedly asked for a ransom of Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 Million) and had entered Saif and Kareena's kids' room. When Saif was alerted, he and Kareena reportedly ran to their kids and the attacker stabbed Saif.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor records statement in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, says 'intruder didn't touch jewellery'