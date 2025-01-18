On Friday, actress Kareen Kapoor recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police in relation to the attack on her husband Saif Ali Khan on Jan 16 at their Bandra home.

Advertisment

Two days after the shocking incident took place, Kapoor has revealed that she saw the intruder attacking Saif during the scuffle. The unidentified man entered the 11th-floor apartment with the intention of robbery. However, the night took a dramatic turn when Saif got into a fight with the intruder, who stabbed the actor with a knife.

Kareena Kapoor says attacker ‘was aggressive'

In a statement to the police, the actress revealed that the intruder got very 'aggressive' during a scuffle with the actor after which he stabbed him multiple times.

Advertisment

Also read: Saif Ali Khan health update: Doctors say he's doing excellent, will be discharged in two to three days

“The attacker was aggressive. I saw him attack Saif repeatedly…Our priority was to take Saif to the hospital," she told the police, as quoted by NDTV.

She also added, “After the attack, I was terrified, so Karisma took me to her house."

Advertisment

However, another news agency PTI reported that the Jab We Met actor revealed that the intruder did not touch any jewellery, which was kept in the open.

Saif was stabbed six times and sustained severe injuries in his back and neck. After the attack, the actor was taken to the Lilavati Hospital, where the actor went through emergency surgery.

Also read: 'Don't make noise': Intruder threatened Jeh's nanny before stabbing Saif Ali Khan

The doctors revealed that a part of the knife was lodged in his spine and his spinal fluid was leaking when he arrived. The police have yet to record Saif's statement.

Police have intensified the search operations, and reportedly have formed 20 teams to look for the accused who attacked Khan at his residence. So far, the police have recorded over 30 statements in connection with the attack and three people have been questioned. However, no arrests have been made in the case so far.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra lands in Hyderabad, sparks speculation of new film with SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu

Saif Ali Khan's health update

Following the incident, Khan was quickly rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. On Friday, the doctors revealed that the actor was out of danger and had been shifted to a special room.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan stabbed: No arrest has been made in actor's case yet

Dr Niraj told the media, “He is doing very well presently. His parameters have improved, and he is being shifted from the ICU to a special room for him. Saif was very fortunate. The knife injury was just 2 mm away from his spinal cord. If it had gone in deeper, the spinal cord could have been damaged. He is very, very fortunate.”

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inch knife from his wound in the back.