Priyanka Chopra is in India and if multiple media reports are to be believed, the actress is in the country to announce a new project with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. On Thursday evening, Priyanka landed in Hyderabad amid heavy security.

A video of Priyanka at the Hyderabad airport surfaced on social media on Thursday evening. In the video, she's seen wearing a brown cord-set and hiding her face with a beige cap. Amid tight security cover, Priyanka is seen walking across the airport along with her entourage.

Rumours have it that Priyanka has landed in the city for a potential announcement of her next Indian film. Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli is reportedly planning to cast her in his next opposite Telugu superstar, Mahesh Babu. While details of the project and Priyanka's role are kept under wraps, this could mark Priyanka's return to not only Indian cinema but also Telugu cinema after 23 years. The actress last featured in P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic drama Apuroopam.





Priyanka's last Indian film was Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger, which was released on Netflix in 2021. The film co-starred Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Her last Indian theatrical release was eight years ago – Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in 2016. Priyanka was supposed to star in Farhan Akhtar's road movie Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, but the film is yet to go on the floors.

While she hasn't been part of any Indian film in a long, she has been extending her support and backing Indian projects on international platforms.

She recently boarded the Oscar-shortlisted film Anuja as an executive producer. The New Delhi-set short film, which has two-time Academy Award winners Guneet Monga and Mindy Kaling attached as producers, is one of the 15 films to be selected in the Live Action Short category at Oscars 2025.



Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State, The Bluff, Citadel season 2, and a holiday movie alongside the Jonas Brothers. The filming of the holiday movie began in Toronto earlier this month.

