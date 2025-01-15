India’s official Oscars entry, Laapata Ladies, might have lost the race for Best International Features, there is however, Anuja, another Indian film which is still in the running. Backed by Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga and Mindy Kaling, Netflix has now acquired the film for streaming rights.

Anuja is this husband and wife duo's passion project -- directed by Adam J.Graves and produced by Suchitra Mattai. It centres on the 9-year-old title character, who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak. The narrative follows the young protagonist as she faces a decision that will impact both her future and her family.

Anuja shortlisted for Live-Action Short at Oscars

The film has been shortlisted for Live-Action Short at this year’s Academy Awards.

Anuja was developed in partnership with Mira Nair’s Salaam Baalak Trust and features Sajda Pathan who is herself a beneficiary of the nonprofit in a leading role.

Backed by Guneet Monga who recently picked up an Oscar for Best Documentary Short The Elephant Whisperers, said: “Anuja is a story of unparalleled courage, a film made with a lot of heart. Director Adam J. Graves delivers a message through an empowered and entertaining lens. I’m honoured to be part of the journey ahead, alongside producers Mindy Kaling, Suchitra Mattai and Krushan Naik, and now one of the most powerful Brown voices to champion our story — Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In anticipation and hope of an Academy Award nomination, I’m thankful to Netflix for embracing Anuja and providing it with the platform and voice it truly deserves, bringing our story to a global audience, with Netflix’s presence in over 190 countries.”

Watch Anuja trailer here:

Sharing the news of Anuja streaming on Netflix, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Proud of this beautiful film."

Anuja features Ananya Shanbhag and Nagesh Bhosle, with cinematography by Akash Raje and music from Fabrizio Mancinelli.

Oscars 2025 nominations

Meanwhile, the Oscars 2025 nominations list will be out on January 19. The date was pushed from January 17 to 19 amid the Los Angeles Wildfires which has wreaked havoc in the lives of the residents there including some of the biggest names from Hollywood showbiz.