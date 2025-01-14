The skeletons of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' questionable past are still tumbling out. The disgraced music mogul hasbeen accused of yet another sexual assault. A new Jane Doe Accuser claims that the rapper drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was a 16-year-old high school student in late August or early September 2000. The plaintiff has claimed that she was assaulted while she was walking home from a babysitting job in lower Manhattan.

Rolling Stone and People Magazine cited court documents claiming that the woman alleges that she was a part-time babysitter for a resident of an apartment building where 'a well-known woman' whom Diddy was in a relationship with, resided.

Combs offered the plaintiff a ride back home

While the lawsuit does not name the woman, it states the plaintiff encountered Combs sitting in an SUV with the door open as she exited the building to head home.



“Combs engaged her in conversation, asking where she was going so late at night, and that it was not safe for her to be walking alone,” the lawsuit states.

“Getting into Combs’ car that day was something the plaintiff would come to regret forever,” and added, “During the ride, plaintiff became scared when they did not drop her off at home as promised. The defendant gave her a drink to ‘calm her down.’ She soon became groggy and unsteady.”



The lawsuit claims that a male driver and another unidentified man were also in the vehicle with Combs. The lawsuit then accuses Combs and the other men of taking her to a location “where she was raped by Combs”. She says she was later dropped off in the lobby of her building by the “same driver”.

At the time of the alleged assault, the plaintiff reveals she was a student at The Museum School in New York City.



The latest lawsuit adds to a growing list of allegations against Combs, with more than 40 plaintiffs filing claims of sexual assault or misconduct against him over the past 16 months.

Combs denies the allegations

Combs’ legal team has denied the allegations in a statement to People on Monday, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

It all started with a lawsuit filed against him by ex-Cassie Ventura. While they reached an out-of-court settlement and the lawsuit was taken back, it led to other women filing suits against him. Some claim he raped them and filmed them while others claim that he organised their rape and watched it as it happened. There is also the involvement of drugs in most cases. There’s something called freaks off that he organized in which many celebrities, it's claimed, participated and were privy to such assaults.

Combs is also facing criminal charges, having been indicted in September for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty. He is lodged at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn at present. His trial is scheduled for May.