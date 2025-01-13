A new documentary on Sean Diddy’s life and alleged crimes is now streaming on Peacock. The disgraced music mogul has been slapped with several abuse, rape and assault cases in addition to prostitution and racketeering charges.

The documentary titled Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy will premiere on January 14. People reported that one of the women he assaulted interviewed in the documentary film claims that he raped her with a remote control and she has not been able to live a normal life since then.

Woman breaks down retelling the horrors of Diddy raping her in 2018

The woman is identified only with her first name, Ashley. Her face does not appear on the camera as she accuses Diddy of raping her in 2018.

The woman had accused Sean Diddy of rape in October. She filed the suit under her full name, Ashley Parham and alleged that she met the music mogul after he showed up with several other people in Oakland, California, at an apartment of a man she had met before.

In the documentary, the woman broke down in tears and continued to retell the ordeal. She said that she has “become incredibly reclusive” and is unable to trust people in general.

People reports that in her complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Northern California, she alleges that she was with another man named as a defendant in the lawsuit who was FaceTiming Combs at a bar. At the time, she wasn’t "impressed" with Combs, believing he had "something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.” Combs allegedly said she would “pay” for the remark in response.

The next month, the woman says in the film that she was at the man’s apartment when Sean Diddy Combs showed up with multiple others, including Kristina Khorram, his chief of staff. Diddy allegedly held a knife to her face and eventually raped her with a remote control. It also claims that Khorram threatened the plaintiff, allegedly telling her she could be shipped anywhere in the world and would never see her family again.

In Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, Parham and her attorney give more detail into what they say occurred prior to the alleged rape.

Diddy denies any wrongdoing

Diddy has denied all sexual misconduct allegations levied against him.