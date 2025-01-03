Sean Diddy Combs documentary: While the disgraced music mogul Sean Diddy Combs faces jail time and is awaiting a trial this year, a new documentary by Peacock titled Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, is ruffling some feathers. A producer, an intern and a bodyguard feature in the trailer for the film as they speak out against him.

One of the people in Sean Diddy’s inner circle said, “Honestly, I didn’t want to be around him unless there were cameras.”

The documentary is 90 minutes long and features interviews with one of Diddy’s childhood friends, his former bodyguard and a winner of Diddy’s music competition series Making the Band.

There are also interviews of producer and singer-songwriter Al B. Sure!, who was at Uptown Records with Combs and dated Kim Porter before him.

The trailer puts focus on what to expect as people from Diddy’s once inner circle speak out against him, detailing his inappropriate behaviour with those around him.

When and where to watch Diddy documentary

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy will premiere on Peacock on January 14.

Makers promise to provide “crucial insight into the forces that shaped [Combs] and may have made him a monster.”

The documentary will also showcase new footage of Diddy partying, both at home and in the studio.

An anonymous interviewee in the trailer says, “I’ve been with Sean for quite a while and I’ve captured a lot of moments. Any time a studio or any rooms is red, he’s making love and sex. Some of the ones who went in the room, for sure they were underage.”

Sexual assault, rape cases against Sean Diddy

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of rape, child sexual abuse and sexual misconduct by multiple people.

These incidents allegedly took place between 1991 and 2023.

His name came up first when his ex Cassie Ventura accused him of abuse and assault. The duo later reached an out-of-court settlement and Cassie withdrew the case.

But it opened up a can of worms, and Sean got flooded with sexual assault claims. Multiple women have now accused him of rape, pornography, racketeering, blackmail and more.

It led to his homes getting raided by the Department of Homeland Security. He was later arrested after a grand jury indicted him.

He was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering and is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn as he awaits a criminal trial in May. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all federal criminal charges.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is not the only documentary being made on his life and the accusations that have piled up against him.

Netflix is also working on a docuseries from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson about allegations against Combs.



Also, ID (the producers of the Nickelodeon exposé Quiet on Set) will investigate Diddy in a multi-part documentary to premiere on Max.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is produced by Ample Entertainment, Blink Films and FGW Productions.

Executive producers are Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Sumit David, Stephanie Frederic, Laura Jones and Justine Kershaw.

(With inputs from agencies)