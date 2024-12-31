Death threats to Oscar tussle: The biggest controversies of showbiz in 2024

2 /11

Oscar tussle

Two great movies but which one should represent India at the Oscars. Payal Kapadia's surreal ode to sisterhood and Mumbai-All We Imagine As Light- won the Grand Prix at Cannes. Most felt it would be the obvious choice for India to send as its official entry to Oscars 2025. Instead, it send Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed Laapataa Ladies. The film may have been called one of the best, but many felt AWIAL had a better chance at the Oscars. Laapataa Ladies did not make it to the final list of the Oscar Best International Film category, while AWIAL may still be included as an independent entry.