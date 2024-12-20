New Delhi

Tony Buzbee, the attorney who is handling multiple lawsuits against music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, has been named in a lawsuit himself. The suit filed against Buzbee alleges that he infected a woman, identified as 'Jane Doe,' with a venereal disease.

Buzbee hit back at Jay-Z's Roc Nation, accusing the entertainment company of attempting to discredit him. Jay Z has also been accused by Buzbee of raping a minor along with Diddy during an MTV Awards afterparty in 2012. The rapper has denied the allegations.

The attorney stated that the accusations were "frivolous" and part of an effort to intimidate him from pursuing litigation against Diddy and the fellow rapper.

Tony Buzbee accused of giving STI to a woman

The lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court alleges that Buzbee exploited the woman's trust, beginning with their online connection in 2018. According to a report in TMZ, the plaintiff claims that Buzbee pursued her romantically, inviting her to Houston for a dinner date and a show. Buzbee booked a room at a luxury hotel and convinced her to stay post the performance. The two then engaged in sexual intercourse. The lawsuit asserts that Buzbee failed to disclose a sexually transmitted disease, the specific nature of which is not stated in detail in the filing.

Later in the filing, the woman claims that upon returning home, she began experiencing discomfort in her private areas. She then went to the doctor, who informed her that she had contracted a sexually transmitted disease from her encounter with Buzbee.

The woman, named as Jane Doe in the court papers, immediately contacted Buzbee with the news, and he apologised, seemingly unsurprised as if he already knew he had the infection.

She alleges that Buzbee asked her not to disclose her diagnosis to anyone and offered free legal advice as compensation. The woman claims Buzbee manipulated her into keeping his secret and she continued to keep her relationship with him.

Tony Buzbee blasts Jay-Z's company for launching smear campaign

Jay Z's name popped up in one of the revised lawsuits involving a Diddy accuser, who alleged that the two raped her at a VMA afterparty in 2012. In response to these allegations, Jay-Z criticised Buzbee and vowed to take stronger legal action.

The Texas-based lawyer, in a statement to The Mirror, claimed that the campaign to discredit him and intimidate him from pursuing claims against Diddy has now become criminal.

“This latest case, like the others, is frivolous, laughable, and ridiculous and will be dismissed along with the others. It now seems that every other day there is another false claim filed, all of which are being ginned up by individuals working on behalf of or in concert with Roc Nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company Roc Nation was founded by Jay Z in 2006. Earlier in a statement, Jay Z accused Buzbee of blackmailing his legal team and said, "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!"

(With inputs from agencies)