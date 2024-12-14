New Delhi, India

Jay Z’s attorney is set to take action after the woman, who accused the rapper and Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her, addressed some “inconsistencies” in the report that she filed against the crooners.

Speaking with NBC News, the woman, who has only been identified as Jane Doe, said that she had made some mistakes in identifying as “not all the faces are clear” in her recollection of a horrific incident that happened over 20 years ago.

She told NBC, “I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying.”

After the new statement from Jane Doe, there have been reports that Jay-Z's attorney is looking to dismiss a lawsuit in which she has accused the rapper of raping her when she was a minor.

In the NBC interview, the Alabama woman said that he stands by her overall allegations and that the inconsistencies from her side don't mean that the allegations are false.

One of the inconsistencies is that the woman said her father picked her up after the alleged sexual assault, which he has denied.

Another inconsistency is that the woman, who is in her 30s now, claims that she spoke to musician Benji Madden at the after-party, but a representative of the star told the outlet that neither he nor his brother Joel were in New York at that time for VMSs 2000.

In the suit, the accuser mentioned that she ran from the house where the incident happened to a gas station. Talking about the same, she told NBC News that she called her dad, who came to pick her up.

However, the woman’s father said he did remember picking her up in the middle of the night. But, it “was a local drive.”

“There are a lot of things, and this is stuff that we argue about constantly, something he said or did back in New York around that time period he just doesn’t remember,” she said about her father's statement.

She added, “It actually causes a lot of fights sometimes in the household.”

For the unversed, a woman identified only as “Jane Doe” sued Sean “Diddy” Combs for allegedly raping her at a party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in October. The shocking turn came earlier this week when the complaint was amended and Jay-Z's name was included.

The woman said that the music mogul, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has also assaulted her along with Diddy.

In a statement responding to the outlet's new report, Carter said lawyer Tony Buzbee filed a false complaint against him.

“Today’s investigative report proves this ‘attorney’ [Tony] Buzbee filed a false complaint against me in the pursuit of money and fame. This incident didn’t happen and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press. True Justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer doesn’t realize it yet, but, soon,” he said.

Declining the claims earlier, the rapper-mogul called it, “idiotic.”