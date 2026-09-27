/‘Could kill billions...’: Bill Gates backs calls to slow AI development amid fears of catastrophe

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has joined the bandwagon calling for a slowdown in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), warning that he can see a future where AI wipes out humanity. In a chilling warning that echoes remarks made against AI earlier, he claimed the tool was “powerful enough” to drive events which could kill “billions.” Gates called for lawmakers to regulate the development of AI, stating that “no one thinks self-regulation is enough.” When asked whether there should be legislation regarding this in the United States, he replied, saying, “Absolutely.”

“AI is certainly powerful enough to drive events that, you know, cause a billion deaths,” Gates told NBC’s Meet the Press. He further added, “There’s never been a weapon as powerful as the combination of people with ill intent using the latest AI tools. Even though it's pretty hard to get to 100%, there's never been a weapon as powerful as the combination of people with ill intent using the latest AI tools."

Gates released a memo in August that defined AI as a technology more consequential than virtually any other in history. In the essay, he argued that “AI will either be the greatest equalizer ever invented, or the worst source of injustice.” "On the current course and speed, there's a very high chance of a net negative outcome," he had said.

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Concerns around AI

The concerns around AI was triggered in a massive way after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, earlier this month, called on the artificial intelligence industry to slow the pace of AI development. “We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models,” he wrote. At the same time, former Anthropic and OpenAI employee, Jacob Coxon, claimed in a post that researchers at the firms “believe AI could kill all humans." Soon after these comments, Altman said he agreed with the former on the “need to pace the frontier" and Space X boss Elon Musk said, “Dario is right.” As the debate expanded, Geoffrey Hinton, widely known as the 'godfather of AI' backed Anthropic CEO's calls for slowdown stating that the warning was “very sensible" and practically nobody knows if AI can ‘be kept under control.’